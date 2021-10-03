Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka passes away

In an unfortunate incident, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who is popularly known as Nattu Kaka, has passed away. The sad news was shared on Twitter by Asit Kumarr Modi. Many of his fans offered their condolence after the news was shared. The late actor was playing the role of Nattu Kaka in the show. He had gained immense popularity from his acting skills. However, last year it was reported that the actor was not keeping well. His track was also seen less during that time in the show.

Asit Kumarr Modi took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “ॐ शान्ति #Natukaka@TMKOC_NTF.” The reason for his death is still not known. Fans are dropping comments. One of them wrote, “so manyyy memories with you nattu kaka...Aur apka vo dialogue "hain mujse kuch kaha kya " vo to mera favrt tha..Pleading facewe will miss youuuuuuu...”Another wrote, “It's a very sad reality that he gave his all his life to acting and gets limited to only small screen and the so called stars like n ananya panday taking all stardom and flaunts at big screen.”

This year in September, the senior actor was having severe uneasiness in the glands of his neck and was underwent surgery. The veteran actor was diagnosed with a lump in the neck, which had to be removed urgently. He had shared that a total of eight knots were removed. But, he had no clue how so many were actually formed. Further, Ghanshyam Nayak had revealed that the knots have been sent for further testing.