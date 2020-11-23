Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu raises temperatures in bikini during her Goa vacay

Nidhi Bhanushali, who played Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has sent the internet into a meltdown with her sizzling bikini-clad photos from her Goa getaway. Take a look.

Remember the cute and bubbly Nidhi Bhanushali who played Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Yes, the young girl who charmed everyone with her acting chops and innocence in the show. Well, now Nidhi has yet again wowed people, but this with her hot-bikini look. Nidhi is making heads turn with her awe-inspiring bold look, and fans can't take eyes off her.

Nidhi is a complete beach baby, and her Instagram is filled with her spending time in the waters. However, Nidhi's pictures from her recent Goa vacation have left netizens' 'stunned' and have created havoc on social media. In one of the pictures, Nidhi is seen donning a two-piece bikini as she enjoys her time amidst the water. She looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the camera, flaunting her perfect beach body. With this captivating post, Nidhi wrote, 'Taking vitamin C and vitamin D so that Kovid should stay away from 19.'

Now, in the latest post, Nidhi left fans awestruck as she took an underwater selfie, yet again wearing a bikini. In the post, the 21-year-old girl is seen donning a multi-colored knitted bikini top. She has let her loose and is relishing her 'me time' inside the water. The underwater shot is simply marvelous, and has gone viral on the internet.

Take a look at Nidhi's posts that prove she is a beach baby:

Meanwhile, Nidhi replaced the original Sonu aka Jheel Mehta on TMKOC in 2013. After essaying the character for almost 7 years, Nidhi bid adieu to the show, with Palak Sidhwani stepping in her shoes. Nidhi has carved a special place in the hearts of the audience, and many still miss her as Sonu aka Sonalika Bhide on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. What are your thoughts on Nidhi's sizzling hot pictures? Let us know in the comment section below.

