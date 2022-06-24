Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Raj Anadkat fanboys over Ranveer Singh; Talks about working with him

Actor Raj Anadkat became a household name with his role of Tapu in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor plays the role of the son of Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi. He is not seen in the show for the past few weeks as he is busy with his other project. Raj has recently shared selfies with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, as he expressed excitement about working with him once again. He appreciated the star for bringing a different energy to the sets.

In the photos, Raj is seen looking dapper in a three-piece suit while Ranveer is sporting a casual brown t-shirt with a cap. Raj posted a long caption wherein he called Ranveer his favourite actor and also spoke about the project they are working on. He wrote, "Can’t keep calm because it’s the one and only @ranveersingh My favourite actor I adore him so much and working with him again was a different experience altogether. Shot for something really very big with this legend @ranveersingh Can’t control my excitement to share more about this special project of my life It will be out soon , stay tuned also he gave so many compliments to me His energy on set was on another level. It was a pleasure working with him on this special project can’t express my feelings in words.”

See the post here-

He will be soon making his music album debut along with Guddan actress Kanika Mann. Talking about it with ETimes, he said, "This is my first music video. I have been meaning to act in a music video & who better than Ramji Gulati. My Instagram account is flooded with his music videos. Beautiful songs. I am excited & looking forward to the association."

Also read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat aka Tapu to quit the show; Reports