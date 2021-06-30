Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani shares fun BTS outdoor shoot pictures; See Here

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sindhwani shared pictures of the amazing time with the cast at the outdoor shoot of the show.

The recent plot of the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ootlah Chashmah was based on the sting operation of the journalist Popatlal. For this storyline, the shooting was being done in a resort away from Mumbai. After the success of the operation, the Gokuldhaam society members decide to celebrate it and everyone packs up to go to the resort. Apart from the shoot, the team of TMKOC is seen enjoying themselves in the resort. The actress Palak Sindhwani, who plays the role of Sonu, has shared some BTS pictures of the cast of the show.

She has shared fun pictures on social media along with numerous cast members like Tapu Sena's Samay Shah, Khush Shah to Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Ambika Rajankar, Sailesh Lodha, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shyamlal Pathak, and Sharad Sankla. They are seen having fun in the outdoor shoots and clicking pictures. Palak has shared her post with a caption, “Some beautiful memories to cherish forever.”

The team of the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed their outdoor shoot in Vapi, Gujarat and they are back in Mumbai. After lifting of the lockdown, the makers of the show will soon resume shooting in Mumbai.

The present plot of the show is displaying everyone’s enthusiasm for going out of their homes after many months. They are going to enjoy the resort and celebrate the success of the sting operation of Popatlal. But there will be lots of fun sequences that will tickle the funny bone of the audience.

