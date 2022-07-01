Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu aka Raj Anadkat has a blast in Dubai; Shares vacay PICS

Raj Anadkat has become a household name with his role of Tapu in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor plays the role of Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi’s son in the show. The show has been entertaining the audience from a long time now and the show enjoys a massive fan following. Over the past 14 years, the show has been winning hearts with its intriguing and comic content. Actor Raj Anadkat had replace Bhavya Gandhi in the show in 2017.

The actor has presently taken a break from the show and focusing on his other projects. Amidst this, the actor recently shared pics from Dubai. Raj is on small family vacation to Dubai with his mother and his sister. The actor is seen enjoying the time with his family. He shared a selfie with Burj Khalifa. He also shared pictures with his mother and sister.

See pictures here-

Raj Anadkat had earlier shared a post about doing a project with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. He shared a selfie with him and wrote, “Can’t keep calm because it’s the one and only @ranveersingh My favourite actor I adore him so much and working with him again was a different experience altogether. Shot for something really very big with this legend @ranveersingh. Can’t control my excitement to share more about this special project of my life It will be out soon, stay tuned also he gave so many compliments to me His energy on set was on another level. It was a pleasure working with him on this special project can’t express my feelings in words.” He will also be soon making his music album debut along with Guddan actress Kanika Mann.

