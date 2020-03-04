Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu aka Raj Anadkat pens a heartfelt note as he clocks 3 years in the show

Raj Anadkat aka Tapu has finally completed three years on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Here's what he has to say.

Sab TV's much-loved sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest shows on Indian Television. The show began its journey in 2008 and has been running successfully ever since. Within these 12 years, the TMKOC team has gone through many shuffles. While some actors left the show, others joined, making it a memorable one. One such actor is our beloved Tapu aka Raj Anadkat. Raj joined the show three years ago as he replaced Bhavya Gandhi. TMKOC marked Raj's debut on TV, and he perfectly got into the skin of Tapu's character.

The young actor recently completed three years in the show and penned down a heartwarming note for the same. He expressed his gratitude towards everyone the cast, fans, and family. He mentioned that it is one of the memorable days of his life. By far his journey has been a beautiful one, and he is looking forward to more such beautiful moments. Raj also thanked TMKOC's producer Asit Kumar Modi for giving him the opportunity, while he thanked the team for their consistent support.

Take a look at Raj's emotional note here:

Talking about the show, it has been faring quite well on TRP charts and was placed on number four this week. The makers recently caught up in a controversy as Raj Thackery's party MNS warned them over a dialogue in one of the episodes. However, they've issued a clarification statement and also apologized for hurting people's sentiments. What are your thoughts on Raj's post? Do you think he has justified Tapu's character? Let us know in the comment section below.

