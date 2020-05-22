Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Samay Shah aka Gogi REVEALED the time he did NOT have a bed to sleep at home

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah aka Gogi had some years ago opened up about the struggles that he and his family had to go through before he achieved what he wanted to in his life. Read on to know more.

Life is not a bed of roses. We all have to go through our shares of ups and downs before we achieve what we desire in life. Sometimes it gets too tough, but that does not stop us from dreaming big. Several big Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh and also had to go through loads of struggle to be what they are today. On such actor from the Telly world, is Samay Shah from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, the naughty kid Gogi from TMKOC also had to face many hardships in the past.

While he has become a household name today and is showered with immense love from the viewers, very few know that Samay once did not even have a bed to sleep on at home during his struggling days. Yes, the young actor had to sleep on the floor. Samay had once revealed his struggle in an interview some years ago and revealed that he has gone through a lot in his personal life. He said that has seen a time when he had no option but to sleep on the floor. However, his struggle and financial crunch did not deter him from dreaming big. He had dreamt of buying a big house in Mumbai and having a wardrobe of his own. Fortunately in 2017, the young actor's dream was fulfilled. His family bought a 2 BHK apartment in 2017 in the city.

Talking about the same to a leading online portal Samay said that they have finally bought a 2BHK flat with two big balconies. His parents also planned to convert one of the balconies in a bedroom to make it into 3BHK. Sharing his happiness he said, 'It’s like a dream house for me.'

Well, it only makes everyone believe that dreams do come true with hard work dedication and perseverance. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

