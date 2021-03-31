Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha makes a statement on his clash with Dilip Joshi

Actor Shailesh Lodha speaks up on the cold war between Dilip Joshi and him. He dismissed the rumor and says that humor connects them.

The TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the most popular comedy show on Indian television sets. In the show, Jethalal and Taarak Mehta are be shown as best friends who are always ready to help each other and always support one another in any need. In times of crisis, they even leave their work for assisting the other one. The roles of the Jethalal and Taarak Mehta are played by actors Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha, respectively. There have been some rumours about a misunderstanding between Dilip Joshi and Shailesh, for which Shailesh Lodha has decided to speak about it.

The rumour about the rift between Dilip and Shailesh is doing rounds these days as the actors are not seen talking on the sets. As per some reports, after completing their shots, they directly go to their vanity and not even exchange pleasantries. But the actors are professions, hence they have not created a scene over it. When Shailesh Lodha was asked about the reason for the rift between the two popular actors, he became surprised and asked that who is spreading this rumor.

Clearing the rumors, he told Dainik Bhaskar that there is nothing like that between Dilip Joshi and him. He said that their relationship is strong on-screen as well as in real life. They also shared the same makeup room and people on the sets have named them as ‘best buddies’.

He added that he has been working on the show TMKOC for the last 13 years and has a deep respect for Dilip Joshi. He said that they may have different personalities but humor connects them. They have a great time on the sets and they have never had any clash of thoughts till now. He hopes that their friendship remains the same forever.

