Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha refuses to answer calls from Producer Asit Kumar Modi?

Shailesh Lodha has been an integral part of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 14 years now. He plays the role of Taarak Mehta in the show and is seen as the best friend of the Jethalal, played by actor Dilip Joshi. However, it was recently reported that Shailesh is going to exit the show. Due to some differences, he has made up his mind and despite the efforts of the production house, Shailesh won't be returning to play his character. It was also said that Shailesh has not been shooting for the show for a while now and has no plans to return to the show.

Now, as per ETimes recent report, Shailesh is not responding to producer Asit Kumar Modi's calls. The report also mentions that Shailesh has not been answering calls from actors, who are acting as the mediators to get him back to the show. The sources of this news portal also mention that it has become quite difficult to get him on the phone as the actor has set his phone in such a way that most calls get disconnected after just one ring. The sources further claim that Producer Asit Kumar Modi has been trying to get Shailesh back on the show but it seems difficult as Disha Vakahani had also left and has not yet returned.

After Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, and Gurucharan Singh, it would be quite disheartening for the audiences to witness another main character exiting this popular sitcom.

Earlier, Bollywood Life had reported that, after quitting the show, Shailesh will return to the Television screens as a host of a reality show. This reality show will be titled 'Wah Bhai Wah' and will give a platform to all upcoming and talented poets to showcase their talents and entertain the public. Poets from across India are said to participate in it. Wah Bhai Wah will start to air in the mid-month of June on National TV. Reportedly, the makers have started prepping for the grand launch of this talent hunt-based reality show.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, and others, and the show has been entertaining the audiences for 14 years now and airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

