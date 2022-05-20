Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha to turn host for a new reality show?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Television screens and has been entertaining the audiences for almost 14 years now. Recently, it was reported by ETimes that Shailesh Lodha, who essays the role of Tarak Mehta, is quitting the show. The actor has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its beginning. But due to some differences, he has made up his mind and despite the efforts of the production house, Shailesh has decided not to return. The report also said that Shailesh has not been shooting for the show for the last one month and has no plans to return to the show.

Now as per the Bollywood Life's report, after quitting the show, Shailesh will return to the Television screens as a host of a reality show. This reality show will be titled 'Wah Bhai Wah' and will give a platform to all upcoming and talented poets to showcase their talents and entertain the public. Poets from across India are said to participate in it. Wah Bhai Wah will start to air in the mid-month of June on National TV. Reportedly, the makers have started prepping for the grand launch of this talent hunt-based reality show.

However, there is no official statement from Shailesh on this buzz. Speaking of Asit Kumar Modi, the producer recently issued a statement to Tellychakkar on this buzz about Shailesh Lodha. The producer stated that he is not aware of Shailesh Lodha’s wish to exit the show and rejected the rumours of his departure. The producer further added that all the actors have been working for more than 10 years now, and he has not been informed or he is not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. Asit Modi also said, "If there's any development, he will surely speak about it."

