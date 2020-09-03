Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: A sneak peek into Gokuldham society's special Ganesh Utsav program; See pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gokuldham members are all set to have some fun with Lord Ganesha in their society, and here's how they will ring in the Rangarang program this year. See BTS pics.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gokuldham society are special. The Tapu Sena not only ensures to bring a different theme for the pandal every year but also arranges for a 'special program' for the members to celebrate Lord Ganesha's arrival most happily. While this year Ganesh Utsav celebrations in Gokuldham are different in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Tapu and his gang have made adequate arrangements for their special program, Rangarang Karyakram,' with utmost safety.

The members of the society are all set to have fun in the special program and are gearing up for their performances. Keeping safety measures in mind, the residents will not gather up in the society compound but will enjoy others' performances form the comfort of their home with the help of cameras. Yes, it will be more of a virtual celebration, as only the performers will come on the stage, while others will be at home watching a live telecast.

Talking about the performances, each member will flaunt their skills and do what they are best at doing to entertain others. From dancing to singing to poetry, Gokuldhamites can entice people with any art form, and each one will receive a gift for their performances. While everyone's performance is a surprise, we've got our hands on some information revealing details of Anjali, Taarak Mehta, Bhide, Dr. Hathi Madhavi Bhide, and Mrs. Hathi's acts from the Rangarang program.

Madhavi and Komal bhabhi will join hands for a Lavani dance performance, and will also have 'grand' entries on bikes. Dr. Haathi will partake in the performance that Tapu Sena has planned for him, while Bhide will entice everyone with a solo performance. Anjali and Tarak will also perform individually. Taarak will boast his literary skills and recite some self-composed poems, on the other hand, Anjali will show off her talent with a solo conventional dance with props.

Here's a sneak peek into the upcoming episode:

Well, it is yet to be known how Jethalal, Bapuji, and others will wow viewers. Are you excited for the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and Gokuldham society's Rangarang Karyakram? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

