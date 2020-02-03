Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Bhide and Jethalal discuss Tapu and Sonu's wedding

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers will soon witness how Jethalal will be only receiving favorable news including Tapu and Sonu's wedding after wearing the chamatakari ring.

In the last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we saw that Popatl also bought the chamtakari ring and received a call from the marriage bureau. Speaking of the upcoming track, Nattu Kaka and Bagha will finally convince their boss as well to buy it. And after buying the chamatkari ring, Jethalal will also start receiving a series of good news. He will be getting treated specially by everyone including family, friends and his employees. He will be super elated and won't be able to believe his luck and how his fortunes turned for good overnight thanks to the ring. Jethalal will be super happy and will join Tapu Sena's cricket game. Tapu will hot a helicopter shot and the ball will break Bhide's window's glass. In a fit of rage, Bhide will come out with a face full of flour. Jetha will try and explain the situation, however, to everyone's surprise, Bhide will up soften up and he will start complimenting Tapu and his batting skills.

Not only Bhide will forgive Tapu, but he will also tell Jetha how Tapu and Sonu should get married. Jethalal will become very emotional and will almost announce their wedding to all. However, Bhide will stop him from announcing and say that they should wait till their kids finish their studies. Will Sonu and Tapu will get married? Will Gokuldham Society see two weddings this year? Only time will tell.

