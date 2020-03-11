Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Bhide and Madhavi get into a spat; Sonu becomes the peacemaker

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler: Bhide and Madhavi will get into a heated argument. Here's what will happen.

If you're an ardent follower of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, you might be knowing about Bhide's qualities. He is an old school with firm beliefs and mannerisms. Now, in the upcoming episode of TMKOC, Bhide's these qualities will create a rift between him and his beloved wife Madhavi. It will so happen that Bhide will step into the house after following his morning ritual and find the house in a nasty state. He will find that everything in the house is scattered and the house is looking absolutely untidy.

Upon seeing the house organized, Bhide will start freaking out and begin yelling on top of his voice. He will call Madhavi, who is completing her kitchen chores. As Bhide bombards her with questions, Madhavi will explain to him that she was busy with other work and hence the mess. This will lead to an ugly spat between the two. Bhide will point out Madhavi's lack of discipline, while she will have a problem with him only being a disciplinarian and not a family man. Later, on seeing them fight like cats and dogs, Sonu will intervene.

Sonu will confront them and ask about the matter. The duo will then keep in their points and ask soon to decide who is wrong and who is right among them. Like a dutiful daughter, Sonu will take charge and turn into a judge for the two and decide the matter for them. She will try to be a peacemaker between them.

But, it would be interesting to see who Sonu supports. Will she give her decision in favor of her dear father Bhide? Or will she support her Aai, Madhavi? What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think this ruckus will be solved soon? Will Sonu's smartness bring an end to their tussle? Let us know in the comment section below.

