Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Bhide faces a new trouble thanks to his wife Madhavi

In the last episode, we saw how Bhide and Jethalal were fighting over Bagha's offensive message that he had sent to Bhide. Bagha was shocked to know that Bhide received the message from his number as he wanted to send to one of his friends named Bhiku. Even though everyone was convinced with the explanation, Bhide was still unhappy. Later, Bagha apologised to him profusely and said that he respects him and everyone in Golkumdham society. Finally, he calmed down by accepting his apology. Speaking of the upcoming track of the show, we will witness banter with Bhide and his wife Madhavi. While Bhide will be engrossed in his work, Madhavi will playfully feed him some raw chili. Bhide, who won't be aware of what he is being fed, will gulp it down and soon he will realize the hotness and burning sensations. Madhavi will later give him til-gul laddoo.

On being mocked on his fitness by Tapu Sena, Bhide will demonstrate one of the toughest yoga poses ‘sirsasana’. His daughter Sonu, wife Madhavi and Tapu Sena will get super impressed with the same and will marvel at his fitness. Speaking of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), the same is produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited. Recently, the cast and crew celebrated a huge milestone of completing 2900 episodes.

