Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Bhide has a new tension; Is Jethalal the reason behind it?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler: Bhide is going to find himself in a serious trouble. Here's what will happen.

After a happy and joyful Holi, there's again going to be some tension in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gokuldham society. And if you're wondering Jethalal will be caught in the clutches of the trouble, you might be wrong. This time, Bhide is going to be at the hands of distress. But, the blame of all the drama will ultimately be put to Jethalal and Gokuldhamites will again be in an unpleasant situation. Well, all this will happen because of an unknown parcel.

It will so happen that Bhide will be having a sweet time with Madhavi and Sonu at his house. As the door will be open, a strange will step in and start dancing with the Bhide family. Later, Bhide will be shocked to see an outsider in his house, having a gala time with them. He will ask him is identity and his purpose of coming into the house. The man will then reveal that he has come here to deliver a parcel and handover a weird envelope to Bhide. The pack will have no name or contact details written on it. When Bhide asks the stranger as to who has given this to him, he will say that he doesn't know the person's name. However, the man tells Bhide that he will receive a message on his phone regarding this gift and runs away from there.



ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Bhide and Madhavi get into a spat; Sonu becomes the peacemaker

Later, Bhide receives a text message from an unknown number, stating that he has to deposit Rs. 10,000 in the bank account mentioned. The Bhide family gets stunned and worry if this is a scam or fraud. Later, Bhide thinks that it may belong to Jethalal as he is a businessman and it will be some business scheme. Bhide will rush to the Gada house to give him the envelope.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Bhide's tension be solved? Will Jethalal accept the envelope from Bhide? Will it create a new rift between them? Will they lock horns again? Well, whatever may happen it will surely bring a lot of laughter and happiness. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal chases Babita to play Holi with him; See Pics



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More