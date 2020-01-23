Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Bhide to not like Tapu and Sonu's dance on romantic number

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular TV shows right now. Tapu sena is gearing up for the dance performance with Varun and Shraddha. Read on to know the latest spoiler.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the long-running shows. In the last episode, we saw that Bhide woke up in the middle of the night to see that Sonu was missing from her room. Bhide went and checked the clubhouse to see whether they are practicing or not. However, to his shock, there was no one and he assumed that Tapu must have taken the kids out of society for some fun.

Bhide calls Madhavi went to Jethalal's house and informed him of the same. They all go for a hunt.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Tapu and Sonu will be doing romantic dance number as Sonu twisted her ankle during the practice. This idea of Tapu and Sonu will not go well with Bhide. He has never like Tapu and will be upset when he learns about their dance. We will see the fight between Jethalal and Bhide again over the same.

Check out the promo of the show right below:

