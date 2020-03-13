Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Gokuldham members go for a special movie date; Deets inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is going to get a special surprise from the Angerzi Medium team. Take a look.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a fun-loving and inspiring show. Despite many troubles in their lives, the members of the Gokuldham society, know how to cherish every moment. In the upcoming episode, a wave of happiness is going to run through the Gokuldham members as they are all going to go for a movie date. Well, this movie night is going to be special as it will be with a special guest. And this guest will be none other than Radhika Madan. Yes, the Angrezi Medium actress is all set to surprise Gokuldhamites with her unique gift.

However, only some lucky ones will be able to enjoy Radhika's special premiere of her film, and these lucky people will be the Tapu sena, Madhavi and Bhide, and Popat Lal, Yes, they all will be relishing some popcorn and coke as they watch the beautifully created movie. Not only this, but they will also meet the gorgeous actress and share some words with her. Well, it is surely going to be a delight to watch Radhika spend some fun moments with them.

Here's a sneak peek from the episode:

Well, talking about Angrezi Medium, apart from Radhika, the film stars Irrfan Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Deepika Dobriyal in key roles. It is a hilarious and heartwarming account of a father-daughter relationship. The film has hit the screens today (March 13, 2020) and is receiving a good response from the audience and critics alike. Are you excited to watch the upcoming episode of TMKOC? Let us know in the comment section below.

