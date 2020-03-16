Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Gokuldham members initiate a plan to keep Coronavirus at bay

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's how Gokuldham society is trying to fight the dangerous Coronavirus. Read on.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have always been upbeat with the changes happening in the surroundings. They make sure that they keep their audiences aware of everything that is taking place around and sensitize them towards serious issues. Keeping this in mind, we earlier told you that the TMKOC team is planning to dedicate an entire episode to the outbreak of Coronavirus. They were working on the script to spread awareness about COVID 19 and educate people about basic hygiene.

Now, if you're wondering what's going to happen in the special episode, we have some scoop for you. Well, the Gokuldham members will initiate a plan to keep Coronavirus at bay. How do you ask? It will so happen that Iyer will return from work in a happy mood with a piece of good news that he has received the responsibility of supervising a new project. Upon learning about this, Jethalal will step forward to congratulate him and have a warm handshake. However, Iyer will refuse to do so, and accept his wishes with a Namaste. This will leave Jethalal agitated as she will feel insulted.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal and Inspector Chalu Pandey have a face off

It is here when people will make him understand about Iyer's stance and tell him about the ongoing Coronavirus. They will advise him to avoid physical contact as far as possible and stay safe. However, the following day, Sodhi tries to create a proximity with his 'Jhappi' (hug) but notices people running away from him. While Sodhi is unable to fathom why people are behaving in this weird manner, Taarak Mehta takes the podium and explains Sodhi about the dangers of coronavirus. He will educate them about the do's and don'ts to stay fit and fine.

Here's a sneak peek from the episode:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More