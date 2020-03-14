Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Makers decide to spread awareness about Coronavirus

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have decided to spread awareness about the virus through their show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that can be termed as 'Infotainment'. Wondering what it means? Well, Infotainment is a word that describes Information and Entertainment and Sony TV's TMKOC just fits the bill. Whether it is advising about the daily issues, fighting water crisis or global warming, saving the environment or any other thing related to masses, the show makes it a point to include it in their episodes. It is a willing effort by the makers to include and imbibe such topics of national and social importance to spread the good word. This time also the TMKOC team is going to do the same.

In the wake of the widespread Coronavirus, the makers of the longest-running sitcom have decided to spread awareness about the pandemic. Yes, in the upcoming episodes, the members of the Gokuldham society will be seen educating their viewers about COVID-19. A report in a leading entertainment portal reveals, the show's producer, Asit Modi, has taken an initiative to spread awareness and educate the masses on Coronavirus. An entire episode will revolve around precautionary measures to be taken to fight the global virus threat.

However, no further details regarding the episode are revealed as that makers are working on the script. The shoot for the same is expected to begin next week. Talking about the show, it kick-started in 2008, and since then has been entertaining the audiences with rib-tickling comical episodes, and its TRP's are just proof of that. Soon the show will complete 3000 Happysodes. What are your thoughts on this initiative by the team? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Tellychakkar

