Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Gokuldham residents are upset with Bagha

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is gearing up for a new twist and turns with Bagha apparently sending out offensive messages to the Gokuldham society residents.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been showcasing some fun interesting twists and turns. After Bhide's almirah scene, Bhide and other residents will face a new issue which is that of a weird message that is being circulated among the Gokuldham members only. The residents of Gokuldham Society are now fed up over an SMS message. For the unversed, aside from Gokuldham’s ‘ekmeva’ Secretary Bhide, other members of the society will also receive the offensive message that calling Bewakoof. They all will think that the messages which are being sent are from an insider who has access to the mobile numbers of all the residents.

Bhide and other residents will decide to confront Jethaa Lal and demand an explanation for Bagha's behavior. Do you think Bagha is the real culprit? Only time will tell.

