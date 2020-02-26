Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Gokuldham society's men argue; Jethalal's brunch gets cancelled

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gokuldhaamites are going to get into a war of languages. Here's what will happen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gokuldham society never stops hustling. Each new day brings a new set of drama for the members. While they're all filled with love for each other, sometimes differences do creep between them. And this is what is going to happen in the upcoming episodes. A war of languages is going to erupt between the Gokuldhamites and that too over a trivial topic. Wondering what the reason behind the fight would be? Well, it is Suvichaar aka Thought of the Day.

Yes, the routine task has now lead to a full-fledged war of languages between the residents, where everyone is insisting that the ‘Thought' must be written in their respective mother tongues. None of them agrees and bow down to other's requests, leaving Taarak Mehta infuriated. When they cannot come on a common decision, irritated Taarak wipes the notice board and announces that it will remain clean now. This doesn't end here. The fight continues over men deciding to speak their mother tongue from now onward. Bhide gets adamant about using only Marathi, Jethalal says he will speak in Gujarati and Iyer insists on talking in Tamil.

Upon seeing this ruckus, the women come to sort out the differences, but ultimately get tangled in the mess. Babita also takes a stand and says that she will speak in Bengali. All this leads to the cancellation of the special brunch planned by the purush mandal as others refuse to relish a Gujarati dish.

It would be interesting to see how this ugly spat comes to an end. Who will be the peacemaker this time? Will Gokuldamites be divided over languages forever? Only time will tell. Until they stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

