Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: An impromptu pre Holi celebration begins in Gokuldham society

Members of the Gokuldham society in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), will be seen jolly-making as they prep up for Holi celebrations.

In Sab TV's popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) everything is grand and filled with loads of surprises. Whether it is a fight, a celebration or a normal day, Gokuldham society is always hustling with what you'd never expect in another place. Now, as the festival of colours is nearing, you can expect a lot of drama and fun again. But, before Holi is celebrated with grandeur, be ready for some masti and dhamaka. There's going to be an impromptu pre-Holi celebration in the Gokuldham society, which will leave you splits and happiness.

It so happens that Popatla rushes to Abdul's shop to buy a bottle of ketchup to relish it with some bhajiyas. As he walks back home, he bumps into Taarak Mehta and Bhide at the society compound. While greeting them, he accidentally squeezes the bottle and unknown about the fact that the bottle has tampered, the ketchup splashes on their clothes. Taarak and Bhide think that Poptlal has done it purposely and give it back to him. Amidst all this drama, Jethalal comes in and feels that the purush mandal is having a gala time as they get engaged in pre-Holi celebrations with ketchup. He also thinks of joining the fun and make the most of the time.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Iyer instigates Babita against Jethalal

Jethalal who is carrying a shampoo bottle with him decides to use it as his holi weapon. He begins to empty the shampoo bottle on them and drench them with the liquid. Soon after, hearing so many laughs, all the Gokuldhamites gather and enjoy the unusual set-up. Well, playing holi with ketchup and shampoo, is what only Gokuldham members can pull off with so much enthusiasm.

Here's a sneak peek from the episode:

It would be interesting to see how this unique pre-Holi celebration unfolds and where it leads to next. There's sure going to be a lot of fun, laughter, and masti. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch this fun-filled episode? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoilers: Champakk Lal’s advice to resolve major conflict in Gokuldham society

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More