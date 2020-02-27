Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Iyer instigates Babita against Jethalal

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Babita and Jethalal will get into a scuffle. Here's what will happen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audiences for over a decade, but we've still not been able to decode the reason for its popularity. Maybe its the characters or the reliability quotient or just the amazing comedy, we don't know. However, every episode leaves us marveled. If you're an ardent follower of the show, you might be aware of Babita ji and Jethalal's fantastic bond. While Babita considers Jethalal as a good friend and well-wisher, Jethalal secretly has a huge crush on the beautiful lady.

However, all's not going to well between these best friends. In the upcoming episode, Babita and Jethalal are going to be on loggerheads. Yes, the duo will get into a scuffle. Wondering how? Well, all this happens when Bhide, Jethaa Lal, and Iyer engage in a hilarious discussion. While all of them speak in their mother tongue and none of them fathom anything. Later, Babita who is passing by decides to join the chatter and starts speaking in Bengali.



Iyer who has always been against Babita and Jethala's bond tries to take advantage of the situation and instigate her wife. Iyer instigates Babita against Jethalal saying that he insulted her in Gujarati. This doesn't go down well with Babita, and she gets super angry with Jethalal. She walks in a huff and vows that she will not speak to Jethalal again. While all this happens, Jethalal stands clueless as he doesn't understand Babita's reason for getting angry.

Will Jethalal understand Iyer's plans? Will Babita keep her anger aside and befriend Jethalal again. It would be interesting to see what happens next. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

