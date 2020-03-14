Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal and Inspector Chalu Pandey have a face off

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler: Jethalal and Inspector Chalu Pandey will get into a hilarious yet ugly face-off. Here's what will happen.

Jethalal's life can take any turn anytime. This time again, Jethalal will find himself in another trouble, which will lead him to take Inspector Chalu Pandey's help. But, nothing in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) can be a smooth ride, and as such in the upcoming episode will we will get to see a hilarious but ugly face-off between Chalu Pandey and Jethalal. It will so happen that Jethalal will have a bad start to the day, as he will be bombarded with spam calls from the travel company.

While the lady on the phone call is trying to see tickets for a tour to America to Jethalal, he makes her understand that he is not interested. However, despite multiple attempts, his phone keeps ringing and the lady keeps insisting Jethalal that he must have a word with her senior, Mr. Pandey. Jethalal denies any such conversation and hangs the phone requesting her to not disturb him anymore. Later, Jethalal receives a call from the police station, wherein he is informed that Pandey Ji would like to speak to him. ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Makers decide to spread awareness about Coronavirus

However, Jethalal misunderstands it and thinks it is the same Mr. Pandey from the travel company and gets irritated. He speaks to the person very rudely and insults him. On the other hand, the call is on speaker mode and all the cops are listening to how Jethalal is behaving indecently with the senior inspector. They are left aghast with his tone, and Chalu Pandey feels insulted. However, Chalu Pandey insists on talking to Jethalal and connects to his shop 'Gada Electronics.'

There the cops speak to Bagha and inform him that Chalu Pandey is extremely agitated of Jethalal as he spoke offensively. Later, Bagha tries to convey this message to Jethalal, but in vain. Finally, after multiple efforts, Jethalal realizes his faux-pas and calls Chalu Pandey, who insists on meeting him. It would be interesting to see how this drama unfolds. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

