Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal and Inspector Chalu Pandey have a face off
Jethalal's life can take any turn anytime. This time again, Jethalal will find himself in another trouble, which will lead him to take Inspector Chalu Pandey's help. But, nothing in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) can be a smooth ride, and as such in the upcoming episode will we will get to see a hilarious but ugly face-off between Chalu Pandey and Jethalal. It will so happen that Jethalal will have a bad start to the day, as he will be bombarded with spam calls from the travel company.
ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Makers decide to spread awareness about Coronavirus
However, Jethalal misunderstands it and thinks it is the same Mr. Pandey from the travel company and gets irritated. He speaks to the person very rudely and insults him. On the other hand, the call is on speaker mode and all the cops are listening to how Jethalal is behaving indecently with the senior inspector. They are left aghast with his tone, and Chalu Pandey feels insulted. However, Chalu Pandey insists on talking to Jethalal and connects to his shop 'Gada Electronics.'
There the cops speak to Bagha and inform him that Chalu Pandey is extremely agitated of Jethalal as he spoke offensively. Later, Bagha tries to convey this message to Jethalal, but in vain. Finally, after multiple efforts, Jethalal realizes his faux-pas and calls Chalu Pandey, who insists on meeting him. It would be interesting to see how this drama unfolds. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.
ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu Sena enjoy meeting two fans from Surat; See Photos
Add new comment