Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal and Iyer have an ugly face off on Holi

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, arch rivals Jethalal and Iyer are going to get into a nasty fight on Holi. Here's what will happen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah never fails to impress. If you've been following the show, you might know that the Holi preparations have already begun in Gokuldham society. From playing Holi in the compound with ketchup to the water-gun game in the Club House, pre-Holi celebrations have begun in full swing. But, now it is time for some real dhamaka, as a major fight is going to erupt in during Holika Dahan. And it will be between none other than arch-rivals Jethalal and Iyer. Yes, the two will get into an ugly face-off.

It will so happen that all the Gokuldhamites will gather in the society compound for Holika Dahan. Much to everyone's surprise, Iyer and Jethalal will find themselves standing right next to each other. Here, Jethalal notices Iyer completely distracted from the pooja and continuously checking. Jethalal inquires about the matter, to which Iyer clarifies that a friend is bombarding him with messages. He also adds that this constant buzzing is irritating him. To which Jethalal replies that Holika Dahan is meant to burn away troubles and Iyer should merely follow suit.

ALSO READ | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal plans a pre Holi surprise with Tapu Sena

However, Iyer doesn't understand what Jethalal tries to convey, and he asks him for a better explanation. This is when the drama begins as Jethalal snatches away Iyer’s phone throws it in the holy bonfire. Jethalal does so by saying that he is getting rid of all the problems. This leaves Iyer aghast as he cannot digest Jethalal's behavior.

It would be interesting to see if this bonfire creates fire between Iyer and Jethalal. Will the two come at loggerheads on this special occasion? What will be Iyer's reaction? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu aka Raj Anadkat pens a heartfelt note as he clocks 3 years in the show

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More