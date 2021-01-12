Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoiler Alert: Jethalal and Taarak Mehta tag team to rough up Bhide

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah, we will see a sequence of events that leads to confusion between Jethaalal, Taaarak Mehtta and Bhide. Read on to further to know what will happen in the show.

A lot of confusion and high voltage drama is currently seen in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the latest episode, we saw that everyone thinks of going to Popatlal's home to congratulate him. But Bhide refuses as he feels Popat is yet to inform them. Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see a different twist around the Popatlal’s alleged marriage in the Gokuldhaam Society. After calming Sodhi down, everyone decides that Jethaalal, who is at work, should also be informed of the development in Popatlal’s life. But a minor miscommunication happens when Tapu calls his father and tries to explain to him the whole incident.

Due to all this confusion, Jethaalal believes that Bhide has married another woman. And this makes him extremely annoyed with Bhide and therefore Jethaalal calls his friend Taarak Mehtta to inform him about Bhide’s immoral act and Taarak Mehtta too gets all riled up believing Jethaalal’s version of the story.

According to the press release, later, both decide to immediately return home and everyone in Gokuldhaam Society gathers at Jethaalal’s house. On reaching home, Jethaalal and Taarak Mehtta pull away Bhide into Jethaalal’s bedroom and started interrogating him. Both are so angry and confused that without allowing Bhide to explain they charge on him and the quarrel quickly turns into a fistfight.

How will the confusion clear between Jethaalal, Taaarak Mehtta and Bhide? Has Popatlal really got married? Who is the mystery woman at Popatlal’s house?

Stay tuned to know more about the upcoming episodes.

