Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal, Bhide SHOCKED as Gokuldham society's gate gets closed

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler: Gokuldham members will receive a new shock as the main gate of the society gets closed. Here's what will happen.

A normal and peaceful morning in the Gokuldham society is a rarity, and if you're a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah you know this fact. Well, theGokuldhamites are surrounded by problems 24*7, but they make sure to fight it together. Well, again the members of the Gokulham society have been caught in another trouble as the main gate has been closed. Yes, you read that right! Gokuldham society's main gate has been shut completely without anyone's knowledge and this has left everyone stunned.

In the upcoming episode, it will so happen that the purush mandal, including Jethalal, Iyer, Poptlal, and Sodhi will want to leave the society to reach their respective offices. But, as soon as they reach the main gate, they will find that it is closed. While everyone wonders who might have done this, Popatlal thinks that Bhide (the secretary) may have taken this step. Later, Jethalal will call Bhide to ask about the same, and Bhide will be left utterly shocked as he will deny locking the gates. When Jethalal asks Bhide to get the keys and open the gate, Bhide says that he does not have those keys. This gets Jethalal irritated and he decides to break open the gate with Sodhi's help. However, Bhide stops him and runs to control the ruckus.

Well, it would be interesting to see what happens next. Who might have locked the Gokuldham members? What is the reason behind this lockdown? How will everyone escape this new trouble? Is some new mischief of Tapu Sena or has someone held them captive? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

