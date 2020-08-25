  1. Home
  2. tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal to chase Goli to prove his love for BFF Taarak

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are going to witness a riot of laughter as Jethalal will run after Goli in the society compound. Here's what will happen.
2462 reads Mumbai
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal to chase Goli to prove his love for BFF Taarak Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal to chase Goli to prove his love for BFF Taarak

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to take viewers to a laughter riot as Jethalal will run after Goli all over Gokuldham society's compound. And the reason behind this chase is none other than Jetha's BFF Taarak Mehta. Are you wondering what this cat and dog race is about? Well, it will so happen that Jethalal will prepare some piping hot pakoras to surprise his best friend Taarak. However, unfortunately, as he walks towards Taarak's house with a tiffin full of pakoras, he will bump into Goli in the society compound. 

Goli's love for food is not hidden from anyone, and he will immediately sense that the container carried by Jethalal has some delicious delicacy. And as everybody knows, nobody can stop Goli, when it comes to food. For Goli, he does not eat to live, he lives to eat. Goli tricks Jethalal and takes the container from him only to find some yummy pakoras in it. As the container lands in Goli's hands, Jethalal is left helpless and requests Goli to leave some pakoras for Mehta sahab. 

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Neha Mehta or Gurucharan Singh; Which actor's EXIT left you upset? COMMENT

While Jethalal keeps begging Goli to not empty the container and spare some pakoras for Taarak, but Goli does not pay any heed to Jethalal's requests. Following this, Jethalal will run behind and chase Goli in society compound. Goli will dodge Jethalal to relish and munch all the pakoras, leaving the container empty. As Goli will pop the pakors in his mouth, Jethalal will watch him eat helplessly and from begging sympathetically, his emotions will with fury and despair. 

Here are some glimpses from TMKOC's upcoming episode: 

So, while Jethalal goes the extra mile to prove his love for his BFF Mehta sahab, Goli will give a glimpse of his love for food. Amid all this, the viewers will get to see a hilarious chase between Jethalal and Goli. Are you excited to watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: TMKOC's Disha Vakani's old BTS photo with Bapuji and Komal during Ganesh Chaturthi on sets is filled with joy

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement