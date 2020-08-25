Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal to chase Goli to prove his love for BFF Taarak

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are going to witness a riot of laughter as Jethalal will run after Goli in the society compound. Here's what will happen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to take viewers to a laughter riot as Jethalal will run after Goli all over Gokuldham society's compound. And the reason behind this chase is none other than Jetha's BFF Taarak Mehta. Are you wondering what this cat and dog race is about? Well, it will so happen that Jethalal will prepare some piping hot pakoras to surprise his best friend Taarak. However, unfortunately, as he walks towards Taarak's house with a tiffin full of pakoras, he will bump into Goli in the society compound.

Goli's love for food is not hidden from anyone, and he will immediately sense that the container carried by Jethalal has some delicious delicacy. And as everybody knows, nobody can stop Goli, when it comes to food. For Goli, he does not eat to live, he lives to eat. Goli tricks Jethalal and takes the container from him only to find some yummy pakoras in it. As the container lands in Goli's hands, Jethalal is left helpless and requests Goli to leave some pakoras for Mehta sahab.

While Jethalal keeps begging Goli to not empty the container and spare some pakoras for Taarak, but Goli does not pay any heed to Jethalal's requests. Following this, Jethalal will run behind and chase Goli in society compound. Goli will dodge Jethalal to relish and munch all the pakoras, leaving the container empty. As Goli will pop the pakors in his mouth, Jethalal will watch him eat helplessly and from begging sympathetically, his emotions will with fury and despair.

So, while Jethalal goes the extra mile to prove his love for his BFF Mehta sahab, Goli will give a glimpse of his love for food. Amid all this, the viewers will get to see a hilarious chase between Jethalal and Goli. Are you excited to watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

