Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal chases Babita to play Holi with him; See Pics

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler: Here's who Jethalal will celebrate Holi with Babitaji. Here's what will happen.

It is that time of the year when everybody will go 'Holi Hai!' Yes, the festival of colours is around the corner, and the atmosphere has already become colorful. And when you talk about festivals, one show is known to make it the most fun and grand. We're talking about Sab Tv's comedy-drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The preparations of Holi have already begun in Gokuldham society and the members are all excited to drench each other in colours.

While all Gokuldhamites are exhilarated, someone who is the most thrilled is none other than, Jethalal. Well, if you are an ardent follower of the show, you might know that Holi is Jethalal's favourite festival. He loves as much as he loves his jalebi-fafda. This time again, his enthusiasm is a top-notch higher. Well, more so because he is dreaming to play Holi with his favourite Babita. And if you're thinking how will Jethalal and Babita celebrate Holi 2020, we've some scoop for you.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Tapu Sena plans a special Holi game for Gokuldham members



Just like all the times, Jethalal will chase Babita to play with him. Yes, he will run around the Gokuldham society compound to put colour on Babita's face as she will try to escape. They will have a fun tom and jerry session and will have a blast together.

Here's a sneak peek from the episode:

Well, it would be interesting to see if Jethalal will be able to splash colour on Babita this Holi or not? Will Babita escape Jethalal's clutches on Holi? How will Iyer react to the whole drama? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.



ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor & producer give clarification post Raj Thackeray's MNS issues a warning

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More