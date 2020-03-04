Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal forces Tapu to drink a decoction

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), Jethalal, Tapu and Bapuji will be seen sharing a fun banter together. Here's what will happen.

Sab TV's longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has been making headlines for some days. While the makers got into a controversy with Raj Thackrey's party MNS, it seems like their apology has settled things. And now, they're gearing up to tickle everyone's funny bones again. In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a fun banter between the three men of the Gadha family. We're talking about Champaklal, Jethalal and Tapu, and that too over a drink. Confused, aren't you?

Yes, this hilarious exchange between them will be over a drink, but it will be 'Kadha' (a bitter concoction of herbs that helps to boost immunity). Jethalal will prepare this special drink and force Tapu to drink it to stay fit and healthy. A hesitant Tapu refuses to comply with Jethalal's demands, but the latter keeps his father mode on. He keeps pestering Tapu and narrates stories of his childhood where he used to savor the drink to ward off illnesses. Ultimately, Tapu bows down to his dear father's orders and gulps the glass of Kadha down his throat as he holds his nose.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: An impromptu pre Holi celebration begins in Gokuldham society

This isn't it. Later, Jethalal gets the taste of his own bitter concoction as Champaklal forces him to also follow his own advice. Champakla asks Jethalal to drink the Kadha too as it is good for his health, but the latter tries to wriggle out saying he has had his share during childhood. However, Champaklal and Tapu insist Jethalal for a fair play and finally, Jethalal also gulps down the distasteful decoction. Well, it only proves, 'Like father like son.'

Here's a sneak peek from the fun-filled episode:

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor & producer give clarification post Raj Thackeray's MNS issues a warning

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More