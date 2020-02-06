Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal to gift magical rings to all Gokuldham members

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, an overwhelmed Jethalal will surprise the Gokuldhaam members by purchasing chamatkaari anghooti for all of them.

Sab TV's popular comedy drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been tickling our funny bones for the longest times. And the recent episodes have been more intriguing as Jethalal's life has change for the good. From making peace with Bhide and Iyer to Nattu Kaka an Bagha asking for a pay reduction and Baapuji and Tapu's changed behaviour, good news have been knocking on Jethalal's door. Well, all these unbelievable situations are not a dream, but apparently because of the powers of a chamatkari ring. Yes, you read that right! All these unrealistic good things happening in Jethalal's life are apparently the results of magical powers of the ring that he has been wearing from some days.

Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see Jethalal gifting these magical rings to his beloved Gokuldham society members. Yes, he will ask all the members to assemble in the society compound and disturb these rings to them. Well, it turns out that Jethalal is left utterly impressed by the powers of the rings that he not only orders ten rings for his ten fingers, but also orders them for the entire society. He is under the impression that by wearing these rings, he will ward off all the constant sticky and troubling situations that he finds himself in.

In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), the residents of Gokuldham Society are assembled in the Society compound. Jethaa Lal has asked them to do so because he has something to share with them and that something is the Chamatkari ring. Turns out, Jethaa Lal is so impressed with the powers of the ring that not only does he order ten rings for each of his ten fingers but he also orders for the rest of the Society. Jethaa Lal is hoping that by wearing the rings, he will ward off all the constant sticky situations he finds himself in.

Here's a sneak peek from the forthcoming episode:

Well, it would be interesting to see how the society members react to Jethalal's obsession with the rings. Will they tag it as his kindness or call it his superstitious beliefs? Will they listen to Jethalal and wear the ring? If they do, will they too notice miracles happening in their life? Well, only time will tell. But, one thing is for sure, there's a lot more laughter, comedy and fun stored for us in the upcoming episodes. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal shocked as Sundar arrives to repay his borrowed money

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More