Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal plans a pre Holi surprise with Tapu Sena

The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be filled with fun as Jethala and Tapu Sena will engage in pre-Holi celebrations. Here's what will happen.

When it comes to celebrating festivals, no one can do it better than Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gokuldham society. And with the festival of colours aka Holi coming closer, the atmosphere among the Gokuldhamites has already become cheerful. In the past episodes, we saw how the purush mandal got into an impromptu pre-Holi celebration with sauces. Well, if you thought that it's going to be over, then you're wrong as the drama is only going to get interesting and fun-loving.

Now, in the upcoming episode of TMKOC, you're going to witness some more pre-Holi celebrations. It will so happen that the members will hold a meeting for discussing the Holi plans in the Club House. But as usual, Jethalal will be late and the meeting will be over. However, he had planned to surprise everyone with some pre-Holi fun and also carried a water gun along. The notorious Tapu Sena will watch Jethalal go into the Club House and follow him to know what's on his mind.

As soon as they gather, they all burst out in an impromptu pre-Holi celebration again, but this time with water guns inside the Club House. They splash water on each other and enjoy the moment to the fullest. This fun-filled celebration with the kids takes Jethalal back into his childhood days. He reminisces all the good old memories when he celebrated Holi in his village. Well, with so much masti and fun, we can't wait to watch Gokuldham members play Holi this year. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

