Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal plans a special brunch; Men break into impromptu garba

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal will plan another special surprise for Gokuldhamites, leaving the purush mandal brimming in happiness. Here's what will happen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the fans for more than a decade now. With interesting twists taking place in Jethalal's life and unexpected events in the Gokuldham society. In last night's episode of TMKOC, the atmosphere was rather saddening as the purush Mandal seemed quite unhappy with their lives. From Bhide to Popatlal to Taarak Mehta, everyone was seen sharing how their lives have become monotonous and they're losing heart to live it cheerfully. Surprisingly, Jethalal, who is always surrounded by troubles, tried to cheer them up with a prank and gave them a piece of his mind.

Now, in tonight's episode, the clouds of sadness are going to wash away, as Jethalal will announce a special brunch. Since things are happening at a slow place, Jethalal decides to cheer up everyone with a Ubadiyu special brunch party in the society. Ubadiyu is a Gujarati folk dish that is traditionally prepared in the winter season. So, to make things happening again, Gokuldhamites decide on having a Ubadiyu bash. And just by the thought of this close-knit party, everyone gets overwhelmed and break into impromptu Garba dance. Spirits of cheer are sent all over.

Well, apparently, not the ladies, but this time the men will don the chef's hat and make Ubadiyu. It would be interesting to see the cooking sessions of the purush mandal. Will they be able to prepare lip-smacking Ubadiyu? Or will the plan will be a flop and sent waves of disappointment around? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for all such spicy updates.

