Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal plans a surprise for all the Gokuldham members

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal will call for a sudden society meeting. Here's why.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is continuing its streak of entertaining the audiences with its amazing wit and humour. In the latest episode we saw that Nattu Kaka and Bagha wake up Jethalal from his dream, wherein he was thinking about the magical powers of the chatamkari ring. Bagha asks Jethalal to give the magic ring back to its owner, hich makes him sad. Later, on Bagha's advise Jethalal buys the magic ring in a bulk quantity and decides to distribute it among his near and dear ones.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Jethalal will call for an urgent meeting of the society members. He will ask Abdul to tell all Gokuldham members to get gathered in the club house at the night. Bhide, Haathi, Taarak and Sodhi along with their wives arrived at the venue. However, as soon as Jethalal came, Bhide starts questioning him as to who gave him the authority to call a sudden meeting in the society with the secretary's permission. While he gets furious on Jethalal, the latter has an epic comeback.

Jethalal clears the air saying that he has not called the meeting to discuss any society matters, rather it is for some personal reason. He goes on to say that this meeting will benefit all the members. Upon listening this, Haathi bhai and others get excited to know what good is going to happen. They ask Jethalal to disclose the secret and tell what's in store for them. However, Jethalal as usual, shows his notorious side and tells that he will reveal the secret tomorrow morning. He requests all of them to arrive at the society compound the next morning sharp at 8.30 am. This leaves everyone shocked, as they keep wondering about Jethalal's secret.

Well, is Jethalal going to distribute the rings to the members now? If so, how will they all react? Will they understand Jethalal's feelings or call it is superstition? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

