Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal shocked as Sundar arrives to repay his borrowed money

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sundar will arrive in Gokhuldam society to give Jethalal a sweet and shocking surprise. Here's what will happen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see dishing out some really interesting episodes filled with loads of drama and surprises. For a change, everything is going super fine in Jethalal's life. From Bagha and Nattu Kaka asking for a pay reduction to Bhide discussing Tapu and Sonu’s marriage and Iyer asking for forgiveness for all their past tiffs, Jethalal's life has suddenly seen a smooth run. And all thanks to the 'Chamatkari Angoothi' (magical ring) that has brought about this fruitful change in Jethalal's life.

Now, in the upcoming episode, another huge surprise and shock is waiting for Jethalal and this is going to be caused by none other than his brother-in-law Sundar. Well, Sundar is going to arrive in the Gokhuldham society unexpectedly with a twist. Unlike all other times, Sudnar will be giving back all the money to Jethalal. Yes, Sundar will repay all the borrowed to Jethalal, leaving the latter going bonkers. Sundar will also reveal that he has now taken the right route and started a business of laundry and dry cleaning in Ahemdabad. Sundar's changed behaviour will leave Jethalal utterly shocked as he will not be able to fathom the reality. Jetha will thank the miraculous powers of the ring. Not only this, Sundar will also promise to bring Daya back as soon as possible, leaving Jethalal extremely happy. With so much of drama, Jetha and Sundra will groove to the tunes of Garba.

Here's a sneak peek of the forthcoming episode:

Well,what is really happening in Jethalal's life? Is it just a co-incidence or has his fate actually changed for the good? Well, more fun and laughter is sure to come as many more things will unfold soon. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

