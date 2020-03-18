Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal, Tapu and Champaklal walk the ramp in a dhoti

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal, Tapu and Champaklal will be seen cherishing some good old days together. Here's what will happen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one show that is a perfect blend of all emotions. Though a sitcom, it will make you cry, laugh, worry as well as educate you. The upcoming track is just going to do that in a light-hearted and creative way. If you're someone who loves wearing pants, the three men of the Gada family are going to share the most ethnic and best alternative to it. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about our traditional dhoti.

Well, if you're thinking that wearing a dhoti is a big task, worry not! Jethalal, Tapu, and Champaklal will give you dhoti draping lessons in the upcoming episode. It will so happen that Jethalal and Champaklal will witness that Tapu is constantly glued to his mobile as he tries to pass time on social media. They're certainly not happy to see Tapu whiling away time without doing any productive work. Champaklal advises his grandson that he must not waste his leisure time on the internet, but rather learn some skills that will help him in the future.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal, Bhide SHOCKED as Gokuldham society's gate gets closed

Giving Tapu his father (Jethalal's) example, he reveals that Jethalal in his teenage indulged in many skills. However, Champak also tells that there is only one regret that Jethalal never learned to wear a dhoti. Later, Jethalal joins them and agrees to learn the skill now and know its importance. Then, Champaklal decides to teach the art of draping a dhoti to his son and grandson. While Champaklal demonstrates the right way to tie an authentic dhoti, Jethalal and Tapu follow his instructions.

Not only this, but Champklal also helps them to walk briskly wearing a dhoti, so as they avoid tripping as they walk. Well, later the three men of the Gada family have a gala time as they walk the ramp in a dhoti.

Here's a sneak peek from the episode:

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer writes to BMC amid Goregaon Film City's shutdown

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More