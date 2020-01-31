Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal too will fall for the Chamatkari ring

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's audience will witness how Jethalal too will fall for the magical ring and will accept it from Bagha. Read on to know more.

In the last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we saw that Bagha and Nattu Kaka get blinded by the chamatkari anguthi that they buy after watching an ad. Jethalal tried to explain that they should not believe in the same and it is a gimmick to fool people. However, both of them explained that the power of the ring has been helping them to fix their problems. They even attributed the shop's big order of TVs as well to the power of the ring. Jetha later asked his Param Mitra Mehta to write an article about how people are getting fooled by such rings.

Talking about the upcoming episode shows Jethalal, who was initially reluctant to believe in the powers of the ring will also get swayed by it. Nattu Kaka and Bagha will convince Jethalal to buy one. However, Jethalal will ask them to first collect money from one of his clients which has been pending since forever. If they fail to do so he will deduct 10 percent from their salary and if they succeed he would give them 50 percent. Much to Jetha's surprise, Bagha and Nattu will recover the client's pending sum. After getting the pending money, Jethalal too will fall for the magical ring and he too will start sporting it.

Will Jetha be fooled as well? Only time will tell. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

