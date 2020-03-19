Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Jethalal wants to party amid Coronavirus scare; Bapuji is angry

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, while the Gokuldham society members are panicking about the COVID-19 suspect, Jethalal will have other plans. Here's what will happen.

The Coronavirus distress has entered the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gokuldham society as well. While the members have become alert and are taking all necessary precautions to keep the deadly virus at bay, a panic situation is created among all. In the latest episode, the level of fear rose as a Coronavirus suspect entered society. While Dr. Hathi did a check-up, but his situation was serious so he called for an ambulance. This attracted everyone’s attention and they are in a state of fear and paranoia about their family’s safety. But, Jethalal will invite new trouble for him today.

Now, in the upcoming episode, a worried Bapuji will tell Taarak Mehta to call Jethalal who is at his shop and inform him about the increasing trouble. As Taarak calls, Jethalal thanks him for calling at the right time as he was tired of the Coronavirus scare everywhere. Jetha tells Taarak that he is so exhausted by this entire COVID-19 panic that he wants some relief now. So, Jetha tells Taarak that the Gokuldham purush mandal should plan a small party to get away with the whole drama.

While Jethalal is unaware that the phone is on speaker, and his father is also listening to his discussion, Bapuji bursts out in anger. He instantly yells at Jethalal for making such disgusting plans amid this fearful time. Jethalal is left shocked to hear Bapuji's voice and tries to escape the trouble that he has created. He brushes off the topic saying he was just fooling around with Taarak and no such plan is running on his mind. Not listening to any of his excuses, Bapuji orders Jethalal to get back home right away.

It would be interesting to see what happens next in Jethalal and Gokuldhamites life amidst the novel Coronavirus crisis. Will Bapuji reprimand Jetha for his plannings? Or is it just a safety measure that he wants to use for his dear son? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

