Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Lockdown gives rise to Popatlal's wish to get married yet again

Here's what made Popatlal miss not having a partner in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Read.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) continues to be in the top 5 list every week. The show is the longest running show on Indian Television and in the upcoming episode, loyal viewers will see Gokuldhaam Society’s most eligible bachelor venting out his desire to get married despite the lockdown. Patrakar by profession, the lockdown has forced Popatlal to become a fulltime bawarchi as well. Now, being stuck at home, his everyday routine has made him want a companion like never before. The mundane monotony of everyday household tasks has made Popatlal crave for a life companion like never before.

Right from sweeping and swabbing the floor to cooking and watching TV alone, it is making him long for someone to share his time with. He explains to Champakklal that he is okay with taking care of all the chores by himself, but doing it just for him is making his life very dull and tasteless. Even his work has stalled and whatever little he has to do, he does from home leaving him with no other way to socialize with anyone new. After hearing him out Champakklal feels bad for Popatlal. He decides that something needs to be done immediately, and not just for Popatlal but for everyone in Gokuldhaam Society.

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Tapu Sena solve the monetary mess; Gokuldham members surprised

What plan with Champaklal come up with? Well, it is to be seen. Meanwhile, in the last few episodes we saw the Gokuldham members take the covid 19 test and rejoicing when tested negative.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×