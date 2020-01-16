Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Nattu Kaka becomes saviour for Jethalal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is gearing up for more interesting track with Nattu Kaka rescuing Jethalal. Read on to know the spoiler.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular shows and Bhide's Almirah track has been keeping the audience hooked to the screens. We saw that Bhide's ancestral almirah was kept outside the Society gate till he gets permission to repair in their society compound. Meanwhile, Jethalal unknowingly dismantles Bhide's Almirah and used it for the Lohri Bonfire. As we reported earlier, Bhide will learn about it and will reminisce his beloved hand me down Almirah.

Speaking of the upcoming track, we will see that Jethalal is sad after knowing that it was Bhide's Almirah which had to dismantle and used for Lohri celebrations. However, Nattu Kaka will reach the Gokuldham society and he will reveal that they didn't use Bhide’s furniture for Lohri. He will also reveal that he has kept it at a safe place. Bhide will finally be relieved after learning about it.

