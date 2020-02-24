Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: A new debate flares up between the men of the Gokuldham society

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the purush mandal will be seen engaging in a new heated debate. Here's what will happen.

If you're an avid viewer of Sab TV's popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, then you'll be aware of habits and norms of the Gokuldhamites. Every night after dinner, while the women of the society meet for gossipy session, the men gather near the soda shop to share their views on various topics, and the children as usual are seen playing games on the society compound. After an enticing Valentine's Day, things are all set to get back to normalcy in the Gokuldham society.

In the upcoming episode of TMKOC, a new side of the men of the Gokuldham Society will be shown to the audiences. All of them including Bhide, Jethalal, Poptlal and others will carry on their routine of relishing soda after a heavy meal, but here's where the whole ruckus will begin. A new debate topic will come up at Abdul’s shop, where all the the men will be seen expressing their views. But, this time, all will go against each other and will not agree to each other's POV's. While Jethalal and Iyer are known to be at loggerheads, even Taarak Mehta who generally an understanding personality, will stand strong on his opinion and not try to resolve the matter.

This healthy debate will slowly and steadily grown into a heated argument, with its repercussions following the next day. Amidst all this chaos, Popatlal expresses how his life has become monotonous off late and how he has been feeling lifeless. Upon hearing Popatlal's emotional take, the debate comes to a standstill and everyone ponders over his sentiments. Later, Champaklal, will be seen sharing a piece of advice to handle life's stress with a smile of face

Here's a sneak peek from the episode:

Now, it would be interesting to see what the new debate might be? What is the topic that has engulfed the purush mandal of Gokuldham? Will their differences be settled down? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

