Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: A series of good news knocks at Jethalal's door

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular TV shows and soaring TRP is the proof of the same. The current of track of chamatkari angoothi is keeping the audience hooked to the screens.

In the last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jetha makes fun of Nattu Kaka and Baagha for trusting the ring. At the Jethalal said to them that he would only believe them if Bagha manages to recover old payment from Jaswant Bhai. He said that if he brings the payment which has been due since forever, then he would give 50 percent from the recovered amount. If they fail to recover, then he will deduct 10 percent of said amount from their salaries. Much to Jetha's surprise, Bagha did succeed in the same. Poptallal also bought the ring and got a marriage proposal from the bureau as well.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Bagha and Nattu Kaka will finally convince Jethalal to buy the Chamatkari angoothi. As soon as he buys, Jethalal will receive a series of good news. He will receive a major order which was earlier given to someone else. Even after breaking Bapuji's glasses, he won't get yelled at. This is not all, the chamatkari ring will make Iyer apologize Jethalal. Yes, you read it right! Iyer comes to Jetha's place and apologizes to him for all the misunderstanding of him. Bhide, who always keeps fighting with Jetha will be loving with him despite him pouring water over Bhide. Later, the most unbelievable thing will happen to Jetha. Bagha and Nattu Kaka will come over to request him to reduce their salaries.

Check out the latest promo of the show right below:

Is Jethaa Lal daydreaming or has the ring really made such a massive difference? Only time will tell. What are your views on the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

