Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Shraddha, Varun dance with Jethalal & other Gokuldham residents

After Jassie Gill, we will see the entry of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Gokuldham society. They will be doing dance steps with all the residents.

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we saw the men of the Gokuldham society praise their wives as they gave an exceptional performance on Punjabi songs on the occasion of Lohri. We also saw Jassie Gill's entry to the society on a tractor. We saw Jassie saying that he came to Gokuldham on Tapu's invitation. Later, all the residents of Gokuldham society enjoyed a hearty Punjabi meal together.

Speaking of new track, we will see 's and have a gala time with the residents. They will be seen dancing to the songs from the movie and do the Muqabla step as well. Varun and Shraddha will also do Jethalal's signature step as well. They will be promoting their movie Street Dancer 3D which will release on January 24.

What are your views on the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Check out the promo right below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More