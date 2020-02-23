Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Sonu to REJECT Tapu's proposal? Find out

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tapu is going to be left heartbroken. Here's what will happen.

Expressing one's feelings for another is the toughest thing to do. It requires a lot of courage and also the strength to accept the other person's response. Well, this is what is exactly happening in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Valentine's is being celebrated in the Gokuldhaam society, where Tapu is all set to propose to his childhood love Sonu. Yes, after years, Tapu will be seen shelling out his feelings for Sonu in front of everyone. While Tapu is all excited to propose to his ladylove, he also has a gush of nervousness about Sonu's response.

Tapu has made all the arrangements to make this big special. The stage is set in all red, and Tapu has also made a Bollywood style leaving everyone in awe. Now, he will go down on his knees and will finally say those three magical words, 'I love you', to Sonu. However, looks like Tapu's first proposal is going to leave him heartbroken. Yes, Sonu will not reciprocate to Tapu's feelings. She will be stunned by Tapu's gestures and will stand there mum, having no answer at all.

Sonu considers Tapu as a good friend and nothing more than that and will reject his proposal. Sonu will leave Tapu heartbroken, and he will be left devastated. Ultimately, the Tapu's special Valentine's Day plan will end up being a one-sided love story for Tapu. Not only this, but Bhide will also lash out at the Gada family for Tapu's madness and will bash Jethalal unabashedly. It would be interesting to see what happens. How will the proposal bring new twists and turns to Sonu, Tapu, Bhide and Jethalal's lives? Only time will tell. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

