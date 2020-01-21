Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Sonu twists her ankle during dance rehearsal

Sonu who is gearing up for her performance with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will injure herself while doing the dance rehearsals. Read on to know more.

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we saw Jethalal helping Anjali and Mehta as they were fighting. Jethalal solved their mobile issue and even made Mehta apologize to Anjali bhabhi. Later, he fell in a soup when he lost Bapuji's old coin. Speaking of the upcoming track of the same, we will see some dance performances of Sonu in college with and . They will be seen practicing Gokuldham Society’s Club House and during the same, Sonu will twist her ankle and will be rushed to a hospital. We recently reported that Shraddha and Varun will be seen in Gokuldham society to promote their movie Street Dancer 3D.

Palak Sidhwani, who plays the role of Sonu said, “This actually reminds me of a real-life incident from my school days. I was very excited about performing at a school function and had practiced for days together. But, unfortunately, I fell ill on the day of the performance and had to give it a miss. I was very upset about it and my teacher had to pep me up the next day saying I can participate in the annual day function. I did participate in the annual day function and also won an award then."

