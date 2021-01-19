Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoiler Alert: Taarak to crave for a Rasgulla & Anjali becomes a roadblock

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Taarak will be seen making all the possible efforts to eat a Rasgulla. Read on further to know what will happen in the coming days.

If there is one show that has been keeping us hooked and entertained it is the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After a lot of confusion and drama around Popatlal’s alleged marriage, in the coming episode, we will see Taarak Mehtta getting desperate to eat a sweet and syrupy Rasgulla prepared by Babeetta. It all begins when Iyer drops in at Jethaalal’s house with a box of home-made Rasgullas. Coincidentally, Taarak Mehtta is at Jethaalal’s place and sees this as an opportunity to save one Rasgulla from the prying eyes of his wife Anjali, who has put a healthy diet imposition on him.

Without realising that Taarak Mehtta is yet to eat one, Jethaalal, Tapu and Champakklal empty the entire box before he takes one. However, there is still hope for him as Babeetta has also dropped off a box of Rasgullas at his place. Interestingly, it is still difficult for him to eat a Rasgulla as Anjali is the barrier between him and the Rasgullas. Now, Taarak Mehtta’s keen desire for a Rasgullas becomes more than just a craving. In order to satisfy his craving, he might also be seen taking a stand against Anjali in the coming track.

In the latest track, we will see Taarak making all possible efforts to bite a Rasgulla.

Is it in Taarak Mehtta’s destiny to savour a Rasgulla or will Anjali become a roadblock to his plans? This time viewers will not only find out whether he does get to eat Rasgullas or not but also they will get a chance to take a poll on the matter.

Stay tuned to know more about the upcoming episodes.

Read Also:Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoiler Alert: Jethalal and Taarak Mehta tag team to rough up Bhide

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×