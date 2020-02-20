Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Tapu expresses his feelings for Sonu in Bollywood style

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tapu will be seen going all filmy to express his feelings for Sonu. Here's what will happen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gokuldham society and its members are always hustling. Whether it is love, anger, sadness or joy, all the emotions have been aptly portrayed in the show. With Valentine's Day being around the corner in the comedy-drama, a new love story is all set to begin. A love that nurtured in childhood has finally blossomed, and it is time to break the ice. Yes, we're talking about childhood sweethearts Tapu and Sonu. The lad has been planning to pull out the love stone and express his feelings for Sonu in front of everyone on this special occasion.

We've already told you that Tapu is planning a special surprise for Sonu on Valentine's in the Club House. But, expressing love isn't as easy as feeling it. While we all know that Tapu is going to go on his knees for his ladylove, there's another sweet plan that will leave you awe-struck. Well, Tapu is going to all filmy to make Sonu believe that he has true feelings for her. He will make a grand entry from a trapeze onto the ground, in the famous Bollywood style. Yes, he will be lowered down from the ceiling, making many eyes pop. Tapu's filmy andaaz to impress his beloved is sure going to add the 'tadka' during the much-awaited episode.

Sonu's reaction to Tapu's proposal would be an interesting watch. From watching them as childhood buddies to teenage lovers, all TMKOC fans have surely come a long way. It would be intriguing to see how Gokuldhamites react to this soon-to-be couple. Are you excited to watch the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

