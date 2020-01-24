Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Tapu sena to get a surprise

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers will soon see a performance by Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan with residents of the Gokuldham society.

In the last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we saw that Sonu and Tapu Sena were busy eating sandwiches and that's why no one was there in the clubhouse. Later, Jethalal, Iyer, Babita, Mehta and others went to the clubhouse to see kids' performance. After watching the performance, they got extremely impressed with it and wished them all the best. Later, we saw Gogi, Goli, Sonu and Tapu all set and were ready to go to their college with Sodhi.

Speaking of the upcoming track, as we reported earlier, Sonu will suffer a twisted ankle and will be heartbroken as she won't be able to perform at the college function. After learning about the situation, and will decide to drop in at Gokuldham Society to surprise Tapu Sena and cheer Sonu up. All the residents will also be seen shaking a leg with the residents.

Check out the promo of the series right below.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More