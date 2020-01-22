Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Tapu Sena goes missing; Society members panic

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular TV series. The show will showcase Tapu Sena and their performance with Shraddha and Varun Dhawan.

In the last episode, we saw how Bhide cancelled his trip to Kolhapur for his daughter and gave the kids permission to use society's clubhouse. As we reported earlier, and will grace the Gokuldham society to promote their movie Street Dancer 3D. In the upcoming track, we will see that Tapu Sena will be super excited about the dance performance. They even booked the Gokuldham Society’s Club House for the dance practice.

Bhide will be shocked to see that no one is inside the clubhouse. He will even try to call everyone, however, no one will pick up. He will panic and call everyone down in the society's compound area. We will see that Sonu will twist her leg and won't be able to dance, and sad Tapu Sena will be sad and refuse to perform at the college. However, Varun and Shraddha will join the kids in society.

