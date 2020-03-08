Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER ALERT: Tapu Sena plans a special Holi game for Gokuldham members

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler: Here's what Tapu Sena has planned for Holi 2020. Read on.

The festival of colours aka Holi is nearing, and within a couple of days, everyone will be filled with loads of happy colours on them. And how can this be missed in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gokuldham society? Well, just like every year, this time also the beloved and notorious Tapu Sena has planned something special and fun for making Holi a grand affair. The preparations have already begun, and all Gokuldhamites are extremely stoked to bring in Holi with a lot of excitement.

If you've been watching the show, you might know that the Tapu Sena is known to keep all their plans a big secret, until the final day arrives. However, this time their special Holi plan has been revealed. Yes, we're going to bust their secretive plan for you. This time, the Tapu Sena is organizing a unique game for all the Gokuldham members. Well, it is going to be a 'Hide and Seek' game but with a twist, which will make you go ROFL.

A source close to the show reveals that Tapu will ask all the members to hide anywhere in society. As per the game, if the Tapu Sena is successful in finding them and applying the Holi colours on them, then that particular person will be out of the game. On the contrary, the one person who will not get caught until the last will win a cash prize of Rs. 5000.

Well, it would be interesting to see who ends up winning the case? Also, will this mean that the winner will not be able to enjoy Holi? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

